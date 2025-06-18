BALTIMORE — The CIAA Basketball Tournament will continue to call Baltimore home through 2029, officials announced today at the city's Visitor's Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The tournament, which features a week of men's and women's basketball from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), has become a significant economic driver for Baltimore.

Watch as officials make the announcement about the tournament CIAA Tournament to stay in Baltimore through 2029

"We're staying here in the Charm City which we call our home now. This city has done more than just host us, you've wrapped your arms around our student-athletes, our fans, our alumni, our culture," said Jacqie McWilliams Parker, CIAA Commissioner.

According to Visit Baltimore, the tournament has generated more than $100 million in total economic impact for the city since 2022, supporting over 1,500 full and part-time jobs.

"It's changed the last week of February, forever, in Baltimore," said Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore.

Hutchinson noted that February typically represents a slower period for tourism and hospitality in the city, making the tournament's economic boost particularly valuable for local businesses, hotels and restaurants.

"As an economic developer I'm excited about the impact of this tournament but what also should not be lost is that this is another opportunity for Baltimore and the state of Maryland to shine," said Stephen Rice, deputy of the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The tournament has quickly established itself as a winter tradition in Baltimore, and it includes several events alongside it, such as a career expo, education day and Fan Fest.

"What this does - it marks the next chapter in the history of the CIAA. We have a long and distinguished history, and you are part of that history," said Dr. Amnita Breaux, President of Bowie State University.

The 2026 CIAA Tournament is scheduled for February 24 through March 1 in Baltimore.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.