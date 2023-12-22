Christmas came early for patients in the pediatric unit at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

GLEN BURNIE, MD — Younger patients at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) got a jump on the Christmas celebrations.

Two local businesses showed up with some very generous donations!

Workers from Perry's Restaurant and Odie's in Odentondelivered new toys and video games, including a new PS4 gaming system, four Nintendo Switch systems, and room boxes containing Play-Doh and toys for pediatric patients to enjoy during their hospital stay.

Kathy Burk, Vice President and Executive Director of the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation says oftentimes we think of the pediatric floor having very young children, but that's not always the case, "We also get a fair number of older pediatric patients who have a better understanding of why they are in the hospital, but that doesn't mean that they are not uncomfortable. That doesn't mean that they're not bored or anxious. Having toys and activities that our older children can participate in really helps, I think, to ease their minds, help them feel less anxious, help them feel a little bit normal, and bring a little bit of cheer during a relatively uncertain and scary time in their lives."