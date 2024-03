BALTIMORE — Chris Brown is coming to Baltimore and you don't have to go wall to wall for tickets!

The R&B artist announced he's bringing his 11:11 Tour to CFG Bank Arena on Sunday, June 30.

He'll also be at Capitol One Arena Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 3.

Muni Long will the special guest for the DC show and the guest will be announced for the Baltimore show.

