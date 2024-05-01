Childcare returning to Howard Community College

COLUMBIA, MD — Pre-COVID people at Howard Community College had access to childcare, making learning and juggling family a little less stressful.

Of course, COVID lockdowns changed all that, and the center closed in 2020, but now the college is bringing childcare back.

This is thanks, in part, to a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to the tune of $1 million.

“For scholar-parents, childcare is perhaps one of the most critical determinants of whether they are able to persist in school,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “I’d like to applaud Dr. Willis and her team for recognizing this barrier and taking the necessary steps to ensure their scholar-parents have the support to thrive. Students can pursue their educational and career goals knowing they have a supportive community providing quality care to their children and walking with them in their journey to success.”

The opening is also in partnership with the Community Action of Howard County. Not only does it reduce childcare costs for families, it also creates an Early Head Start program for infants and toddlers, while their parents get their degrees.

"Young parents and their children will once again have a place on our campus to more comfortably work, grow, and dream towards their roles as leaders of our community and our world,” said HCC President Daria J. Willis.

The Children's Learning Center will reopen in the Fall of 2024.

Howard Community College has 2,900 students enrolled and says 24% of those enrolled have dependent children.