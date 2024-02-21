Child, woman killed in Belair Road crash Wednesday morning

BALTIMORE — A child and woman are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Northeast Baltimore.

It happened around 7:30am in the 3500 block of Belair Road.

A second child and two other adults were also hospitalized with less serious injuries.

The crash involved four vehicles, according Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

A local church pastor reportedly tried rescuing a child from one vehicle, but they didn't survive.

Names and ages of those involved were not immediately released.

Baltimore Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

