Child Victims Act gives child sex abuse survivors path to sue abusers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — With a unanimous vote and a cheer, the Maryland House of Delegates sent the Child Victims Act of 2023 to the Governor's desk.

The bill gets rid of the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits against sexual abusers.

"Coinciding with the release of the grand jury report iI think it's timely and I'm glad the victims finally have their day and I hope the victims know that although they've been through a lot they're not alone," said Delegate C.T. Wilson.

Wilson is a survivor of child sex abuse himself and led this charge for years.

It took a nearly 500 page report detailing a massive abuse ring to get this bill across the finish line.

RELATED: 'Day of reckoning': Report uncovers decades of sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

"It's a lot of work, a lot of struggle, a lot of emotional back and forth. It really takes a lot out of me sharing my story in hopes that my colleagues hear it. it's been like eight years trying to fight it and it's exhausting, it's disappointing and having that fall short a lot so it's been a lot, it's been a very trying time," said Wilson.

A redacted version of the Attorney General's report was released yesterday.

Detailing a system that protected more than 100 child abusers within the ranks of the Baltimore Archdiocese for years.

Now, the survivors of that abuse have a path to sue.

"Well I hope number one that this state and the elected officials in this state care about what they've gone through and it gives them a chance to address their abusers," said Delegate Wilson.