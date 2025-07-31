Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Child dies after being swept into drainage pipe in Mount Airy, fire officials say

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a child was swept into a drainage pipe in Mount Airy, Maryland.

An official with the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company told WMAR Thursday evening that the incident occurred in the 200 block of Watersville Road around 5:20 p.m.

According to the spokesperson, a group of children were playing at the time of heavy rain. As the rain continued to pour, the water rushed down a storm water pond and came down where the children were playing and swept the child, a juvenile male, into the drainage pipe.

An officer arrived first on scene and tried to save the boy, with the fire personnel following shortly after.

Despite live-saving efforts, the juvenile drowned.

The age of the child is unknown at this time.

Officials say that the Mount Airy Police Department has assumed the investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

