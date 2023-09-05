Chief Operating Officer for Howard County Schools resigns following bus issues

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Scott Washington has resigned as the Chief Operating Officer for Howard County Public Schools.

This news comes after there were issues with bus routes during the first week school.

20 bus routes were not covered due to drivers calling out and not enough trained drivers to fill in.

This left parents scrambling to find alternative means of transportation for the first week of school.

As of Tuesday, September 5, more than half of those previously suspended routes have been restored.

There are still nine remaining bus routes that are still temporarily suspended.

Restored bus routes for Tuesday, September 5:

Old Bus Number - (New Bus Number) - Schools Served



1020 - (936) - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES

1023 - (937) - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES

1154 - (597) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

1163 - (882) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1191 - (879) - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

1155 - (220) - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1053 - (221) - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1078 - (850) - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1161 - (803) - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1122 - (306) - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1168 - (919) - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

1176 - (332) - Atholton HS, Talbott Springs ES, Waterloo ES

Temporarily suspended bus routes:



1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES

1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1090 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1173 - Wilde Lake HS, Bryant Woods ES, Running Brook ES

According to a letter sent out to families, HCPS is working with contractors to bring back the remaining nine bus routes.

