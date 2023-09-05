Chief Operating Officer for Howard County Schools resigns following bus issues

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Scott Washington has resigned as the Chief Operating Officer for Howard County Public Schools.
This news comes after there were issues with bus routes during the first week school.
20 bus routes were not covered due to drivers calling out and not enough trained drivers to fill in.
This left parents scrambling to find alternative means of transportation for the first week of school.
As of Tuesday, September 5, more than half of those previously suspended routes have been restored.
There are still nine remaining bus routes that are still temporarily suspended.
Restored bus routes for Tuesday, September 5:
Old Bus Number - (New Bus Number) - Schools Served
- 1020 - (936) - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES
- 1023 - (937) - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES
- 1154 - (597) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES
- 1163 - (882) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS
- 1191 - (879) - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES
- 1155 - (220) - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES
- 1053 - (221) - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES
- 1078 - (850) - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES
- 1161 - (803) - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES
- 1122 - (306) - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS
- 1168 - (919) - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES
- 1176 - (332) - Atholton HS, Talbott Springs ES, Waterloo ES
Temporarily suspended bus routes:
- 1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES
- 1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS
- 1090 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES
- 1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES
- 1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES
- 1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES
- 1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES
- 1173 - Wilde Lake HS, Bryant Woods ES, Running Brook ES
According to a letter sent out to families, HCPS is working with contractors to bring back the remaining nine bus routes.
