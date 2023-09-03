More than half of suspended Howard County Public Schools bus routes restored

HOWARD COUNTY — More than half of the previously suspended bus routes have been restored for the second week of school in Howard County.

According to Howard County Public Schools, 11 of the 20 bus routes will be restored for Tuesday morning.

There are nine remaining bus routes that are still temporarily suspended.

Restored bus routes for Tuesday, September 5:

Old Bus Number - (New Bus Number) - Schools Served



1020 - (936) - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES

1023 - (937) - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES

1154 - (597) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

1163 - (882) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1191 - (879) - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

1155 - (220) - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1053 - (221) - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1078 - (850) - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1161 - (803) - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1122 - (306) - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1168 - (919) - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

Temporarily suspended bus routes:



1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES

1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1090 - Reservoir HS, Hammond MS, Forest Ridge ES

1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1176 - Atholton HS, Talbot Springs ES, Waterloo ES

1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1173 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES, Swansfield ES

According to a letter sent out to families, HCPS is working with contractors to bring back the remaining nine bus routes.

