More than half of suspended Howard County Public Schools bus routes restored

HOWARD COUNTY — More than half of the previously suspended bus routes have been restored for the second week of school in Howard County.
According to Howard County Public Schools, 11 of the 20 bus routes will be restored for Tuesday morning.
There are nine remaining bus routes that are still temporarily suspended.
Restored bus routes for Tuesday, September 5:
Old Bus Number - (New Bus Number) - Schools Served
- 1020 - (936) - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES
- 1023 - (937) - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES
- 1154 - (597) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES
- 1163 - (882) - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS
- 1191 - (879) - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES
- 1155 - (220) - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES
- 1053 - (221) - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES
- 1078 - (850) - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES
- 1161 - (803) - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES
- 1122 - (306) - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS
- 1168 - (919) - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES
Temporarily suspended bus routes:
- 1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES
- 1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS
- 1090 - Reservoir HS, Hammond MS, Forest Ridge ES
- 1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES
- 1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES
- 1176 - Atholton HS, Talbot Springs ES, Waterloo ES
- 1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES
- 1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES
- 1173 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES, Swansfield ES
According to a letter sent out to families, HCPS is working with contractors to bring back the remaining nine bus routes.
