Chesapeake Bay fish test positive for "Forever Chemicals," researchers study safety for consumption

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, Md. — Some fish in the Chesapeake Bay are testing positive for PFAS, also known as forever chemicals. Researchers are looking into whether it's safe to eat certain species of fish.

"Maryland's really pushing the use of blue catfish as food for some of the state institutions, and we just wanna really make sure they're safe to eat," said Heather Walsh, a research fish biologist with U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

It's a messy job because on today's menu for study is the invasive blue catfish—Walsh and her team are taking on the dirty work of cutting into flesh, bone, and tissue with gusto.

Linnea Hoover

"We have had PFAS analyzed from the plasma, and that gives us a better understanding of the health impacts to the fish itself," Walsh said.

The work is giving Walsh a better understanding of the impacts of the toxic substances on fish and people.

"It also gives us a relatable measure to human health, because a lot of times the plasma from humans is analyzed as opposed to other tissues—so it makes it more relatable that way," Walsh said.

Forever chemicals like PFAS and PFOS have been linked to a host of health issues, including cancer, thyroid disease, and reduced fertility.

For now, the USGS says that you're good to go for a plate of your favorite comfort food.

"They do seem to be at this point safe for consumption, and a good source of protein and nutrition," Walsh said.

But not all local fish get a passing grade.

"Some of the other species that we've tested, like smallmouth bass... that species of fish tends to have high levels of PFAS," Walsh said.

Walsh says, Before you plate up a helping of invasive blue catfish, make sure you know if your fish is safe to consume by checking the Maryland consumption advisory for your area.