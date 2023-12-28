Cherry Hill woman battles rat infestation

BALTIMORE — It's not noisy neighbors or nightmares that's keeping one Cherry Hill woman up at night. It’s rats running across her apartment.

"It’s no sleep at night. You have to worry about if something is going to bite you. Nobody wants to sleep sitting up or half way sleep, one eye closed, like somebody’s haunting you,” said the Cherry Hill resident.

While this woman doesn't feel comfortable giving her name, she wants to share her story. For over 4 years she's been spotting rats at her Cherry Hill Homes apartment. Walls have been patched up, traps have been laid, but the unwelcomed guests are still finding a way inside.

"People think that because you live in low income or a project that you supposed to live with issues,” said the Cherry Hill resident.

She has made dozens of calls and complaints to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. She says they offered to tear down one of the walls to get to the root of the issue, but feels the entire unit needs to come down.

"One person told me it's like a tooth-ache, if a person don't keep up with their teeth then you get problems,” said the Cherry Hill resident.

The woman has 3 kids and worries that construction in a tight space will cause health problems, especially for her child with asthma.

“They want you to pay to live with rodents and rats. It’s like you're a person calling out for help and no one is helping you,” said the Cherry Hill resident.

She's on the public housing waiting list to be relocated but with a long line ahead of her, she's unsure when she will be rodent-free.

"I'm stressed out and it’s making me depressed. I feel like I'm in a dream and I can’t wake up,” said the Cherry Hill resident.

We reached out to the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. A spokesperson says in part they are aware of the woman's maintenance request and have taken steps to fix the rodent issue. That spokesperson adds the initial process began last week. They have done follow-up inspections since then as part of the ongoing treatment process.