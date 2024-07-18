Charm City Games returns to Baltimore for the fifth year

BALTIMORE — The 2024 Olympics are just days away, which can be motivation for your child to play in Baltimore's Olympic-style games, the Charm City Games.

Reginald Moore, director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, says the games will unite the community.

"It goes back to the mayor's overall focus. He wants to focus on youth. He wants to continue to provide opportunities for our youth," says Moore.

For the fifth year, the Charm City Games will take over Baltimore with Olympic-style competition including basketball, soccer, track and field, and, for the first time ever, baseball.

"The most important piece that we want them to gather is beyond just a competition component. The opportunity to connect with kids that maybe they won't see on a daily basis, build new friends, and also continue to unite our communities" says Moore.

"Baltimore is made of 150+ neighborhoods. What better way of bringing those neighborhoods to connect them together through sports and also be able to see the connectivity seeing parents and relatives?" says Moore.

In order for your child to play, they must be in middle school, ages 12–14.

"One area that we've seen kids wander away from rec centers has been in the middle school focus area," says Moore.

13-year-old Nevaeh Bailey has been a participant in recent Charm City games. She says it's not something she's used to, but all in all, it's a fun time.

"Most of the time, we're traveling around the world to go to a track meet, but this time, in Charm City, it was just people from Baltimore. Not people from another state or anything," says Bailey.

Last year, just under 400 kids participated. This year, with the addition of baseball and the surge in interest in girls sports, Moore says he believes they'll surpass last year's totals.

Charm City Games begins on August 11 with an opening ceremony in front of the War Memorial building. The games will commence on August 12 and run until the 17th.

If you are interested in signing your child up, visit this website here.