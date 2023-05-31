Charles Street Promenade to return for its fourth year

BALTIMORE — It began as a pandemic event, to bring people outside and promote small businesses, but the Charles Street Promenade is now in its fourth year and shows no signs of stopping.

"It's just grown since then, to be honest, so now we're working to have even more programming and more liveliness and life," noted Susan Brown, spokesperson for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

The Partnership is once again making Charles Street pedestrian-only, from Saratoga Street to North Avenue, for the one-day event this Saturday, June 3.

The pedestrian Promenade is a distinctive way of showcasing a street that crosses many different neighborhoods, Brown said.

"I think this is very unique and we love it there on Charles Street. It is our historic corridor."

Special events happening during the Promenade include a beer garden at Brewer's Art, a chalk art contest, a Makers Market in Station North, a "cafe block," musical performances, walking tours, and even pop-up Shakespeare performances from the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

Phil Han, owner of the popular Dooby's cafe and Sugarvale cocktail bar on Charles Street, called the Promenade "an amazing event" and "a cool way" to activate his block of North Charles. He said he's taken his kids so they could walk and take their scooters and bikes on the street.

Han said he's partnering with Blk Ass Flea Mkt to run an outdoor bar alongside their vendors. "The more participation we can get throughout Baltimore to come out here and really enjoy, take advantage of this day, is so awesome."

He believes the event has definitely been a boost to the area. Han said it was experimental at first, but has become almost like a festival.

"From a sales perspective, you definitely see a big bump... It gives people an excuse, if you will, to visit the central and the Mount Vernon district."

Brown notes it will take place the same day as Baltimore by Baltimore, a "music and makers" festival that kicks off Saturday at the Inner Harbor.

"We want people to come, take the experience of the Inner Harbor, and make their way up and see the different ways of our downtown," she said.