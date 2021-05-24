Charles Street Promenade support local businesses with day of outdoor shopping and dining

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's most historic street closed down and became a pedestrian mall for a day of outdoor shopping, dining and strolling.

After a successful October event...Organizers decided to bring back the Charles Street Promenade.

Their goals are to help small businesses recover from the pandemic and change the way we think about public space by creating a better balance between people and vehicles.

"The nice thing is there are people who are walking around who are not our usual client the translation is that new people are coming in. That's a good thing. Our regulars know that we are here but fresh meat is always the way to go so this has brought a whole new group of people into the store."

Last October's Charles Street Promenade was so successful that many participants say they would like to see the event happen once a month.