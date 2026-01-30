Charles County daddy-daughter duo could make GRAMMY history with their debut album

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A father-daughter music duo from Charles County is heading into Grammy weekend with more than just nerves and excitement—they’re carrying the possibility of making music history.

Known to the music world as Fyütch & Aura V, the pair is nominated for Best Children’s Album at the 68th Grammy Awards for their album "Harmony." If they take home the trophy, Aura V would become the youngest Grammy winner ever.

The duo says their music is rooted in purpose—using melody and rhythm as a way to uplift and inspire listeners of all ages.

“Now more than ever, we need positive vibes in our music, in our culture, in our media,” Fyütch said. “I’m happy to provide that. I see the purpose in it—and the beautiful part is that we get to do it together.”

"Harmony" blends affirmations, family-friendly messages, and feel-good beats designed to resonate with both kids and adults.

“I’m trying to educate, entertain, and empower,” Fyütch explained. “I want something the whole family can listen to—something kids can learn from, but adults can also say, ‘Okay, this is jamming.’"

Sam Popp Fyutch and Aura V's album "Harmony" is up for the GRAMMY for Best Children's Album

Aura V, who is just 8 years old and won’t turn 9 until July, appears remarkably comfortable with the spotlight.

Asked whether she’s gotten used to being Grammy-nominated, she answered confidently: “I think so."

WMAR Fyutch and Aura V, during their interview with WMAR

But when asked how it would feel to not only win—but to set a record—her reaction changed.

“I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I’m speechless.”

Fyütch says watching his daughter perform has given him a fresh perspective.

“I’m living through her eyes,” he said. “As adults, we get jaded. But for her, it’s the newness, the excitement—it’s really great to witness.”

Fyutch & Aura V Father-daughter music duo, Fyutch and Aura V

As a seasoned musician, who's been performing since he was young, he believes Aura V’s stage presence rivals what he's seen from people who've been doing it for much longer.

“She has presence. She knows how to talk to the audience, how to use her hands, how to banter. Humbly, it’s better than a lot of adults who call themselves performers."

Sam Popp Eight year-old, Grammy nominated artist, Aura V

If they win, the duo would also be taking the record from music royalty—a fact they’re well aware of.

“Shout out to Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Blue Ivy,” Fyütch said with a smile. “But we’re coming for that record.”

And Aura V already knows how she’ll celebrate.

“I want to go to a steakhouse!” she shouted excitedly.

The 68th Grammy Awards air Sunday, February 1st.

Click HERE to give their album "Harmony" a listen and learn more about the duo's journey to get here.