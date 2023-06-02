Charity meets improv at high school in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — A local high school junior is merging two big interests - improv and helping kids - and it all started within the halls of Hammond High School in Columbia.

"I wake up every day, and I feel so lucky. I feel so, so privileged," said Sebastian Hurt, a junior at the high school in Howard County.

Hurt's charity-improv show, billed Laughing Matters June 1, raised funds at the door and online. The money goes to immigrant children in need through a charity called KIND (Kids in Need of Defense), helps pay for lawyers for those children at the southern border.

Hurt’s vision began with a high school government class. He chose to do this show a year ago as part of a project - setting the stage for round two Thursday night.

"Honestly, it’s just kind of a staggering amount of pride," Marcus Hurt, Sebastian's dad, told WMAR.

"It's very amazing. It’s exciting to see that he’s caring about other kids. And hopefully through comedy, through some people having fun, we can capture some of this money, and hopefully some kids who are in need of legal defense can benefit from it," Hurt added.

As of Thursday night, they’d raised about $2,000 online, and that’s not counting the in-person funds they brought in at the show.