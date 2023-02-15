Charity concert in Towson to benefit Andrew's Laughing Gas

TOWSON, Md. — Four local bands are performing for a charity concert on February 19 to benefit a non-profit that seeks to bring joy to sick children.

Andrew's Laughing Gas was started by Paul and Colleen Mercier, after their 10-year-old son Andrew died from leukemia.

While being treated at Johns Hopkins, Andrew had a stuffed unicorn that had a speaker and a remote. When he pushed the remote, flatulent noises would come from the unicorn.

Andrew's parents now donate stuffed animals that also have flatulent speakers inside of them to sick children around the country and the world

Dr. Paul Brown, Andrew's pediatric oncologist, remembers the first time he heard it go off while doing morning rounds.

"All of a sudden the unicorn lets loose some flatulence and I was in shock. Once I realized what was going on, I can’t remember laughing that hard during rounds."

MORE: Couple donates flatulent stuffed animals to sick children in memory of their son

Dr. Brown is in the band The Stents and will be one of the four bands playing on Sunday for the charity concert.

"The fact that Paul and Colleen have been able to spread this so far and wide is such a great legacy to Andrew. I can just picture him smiling down and getting joy out of the joy that this is bringing lots of other people."

Dr. Brown said he always tells patients that medicine and therapies are only part of the treatment process.

"Maintaining a sense of humor through adversity is not only a coping mechanism, it's also part of the healing process. Just a positive attitude in general and humor is such a big part of that."

Live Music for Laughs is being held at The Recher in Towson. Tickets are still available. To purchase tickets, click here.