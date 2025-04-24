Charging Documents: Trio opens fire at multiple people, injures four in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police made an arrest in connection with a shooting in North Baltimore that left four people injured on March 29.

Broderick Young, 21, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

It all began around 2:22 pm in the 400 block of Venable Avenue.

Officers found three men who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims, ages 18, 25 and 60, were taken to local hospitals and treated for their injuries.

Later, a 57-year-old woman walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. She disclosed to police that she was also shot in the 400 block of Venable Avenue.

According to charging documents, while observing CCTV footage, detectives learned that the suspects entered a silver Jeep Compass that later traveled northbound on Greenmount Avenue.

The driver remained in the Jeep while three males exited and opened fire in the direction of multiple people standing in the area of Venable Avenue and Greenmount Avenue.

Following the shooting, the trio got back into the Jeep and fled the scene.

The following day, police responded to the area of 900 Belgian Avenue due to a known feud between a group associated with Greenmount and Venable and a group associated with Belgian.

Detectives were able to find the Jeep used to transport the suspects parked and unoccupied.

Additional video footage from Saint George's Apartments in the 4200 block of Saint George's Avenue captured a white Dodge Challenger entering the block and then making a U-turn to enter the area that the Jeep was parked in almost 30 minutes before the shooting.

The Jeep was returned to the same parking lot where the Challenger was parked following the shooting, and all four suspects would exit the Jeep and enter the Challenger to drive away from the area.

Detectives searched for information on the Challenger and found that officers performed a traffic stop on it on March 25.

Young, who was identified as the driver, told police at the time that the car was a rental.

Detectives spoke with an official at Enterprise Rental Office who told them that the car was rented on March 9 and was scheduled to be returned on April 11.

The car was rented by Young.

Young was taken to Central Booking where he faces multiple attempted murder charges.