Four people injured following shooting in North Baltimore, police investigating

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured following a shooting in North Baltimore, Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Police responded to the 400 block of Venable Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found three men, ages 18, 25 and 60 suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 57-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say she was shot in the 400 block of Venable Avenue as well.

There's no word on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.