Charging Docs: Woman heard yelling 'I love you don't hurt me' before body was discovered in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Charging documents shed new light on a homicide investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Friday morning, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the intersection of Alley 79 and Disney Avenue after a woman's body was discovered.

Charging documents say the woman's body was found in the alley covered with tires in an attempt to hide her body.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Bundy through her tattoos, had "significant trauma" to her head, face and neck areas, police say.

RELATED: Police investigating after a body was found in Brooklyn Park

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage of the area and saw Bundy walking with another man in the area of where her body was found.

Investigators learned that around the same time they walked in the alley, a witness heard a female shouting "I love you don't hurt me," or something similar, charging documents say.

As the investigation continued, an officer from the Baltimore Police Department contacted detectives in Anne Arundel County.

The officer explained they visited Bundy's home to investigate a case of child neglect after the child was found home alone. The child went to school that morning, and told a social worker their parents, Bundy and Cedric Dion Callaway, left the day before and never returned.

Callaway was found at another residence and when officers were taking him back to Bundy's house they learned of an open warrant for his arrest.

Once officers told him this, he told them he was the victim of a robbery from the previous night.

According to charging documents, Callaway said he was out walking with Bundy when he was approached by a suspect who allegedly pistol whipped him and took Bundy hostage.

Callway claimed he escaped the situation, leaving his wife behind and fled on foot.

Detectives soon determined Callaway matched the description of the man entering the alley with Bundy in the area where her body was found.

He told police his wife was dead although officers never revealed that information to him. He also didn't have any injuries consistent with being pistol whipped.