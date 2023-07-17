Charging Docs: Parkville High School student was murdered during orchestrated robbery over marijuana

BALTIMORE — Charging documents reveal how an orchestrated robbery led to the murder of a 17-year-old Parkville High School student.

It was the night of April 23 when Elias Cieslak was picked up by another person at the McDonald's in the 7900 block of Belair Road.

Court documents say Cieslak was supposed to sell them four pounds of marijuana for $8,500.

As the two were making a deal inside the suspected buyer's vehicle, a pair of men showed up in a black Infiniti and robbed Cieslak at gunpoint.

Shortly after stealing his drugs, one of the men allegedly shot and killed Cieslak.

The would-be buyer admitted to being in the area to purchase drugs from Cieslak, but told police he escaped the situation prior to gunshots being fired.

Left behind at the crime scene was a single bullet casing, an empty green duffle bag, and $7,700 in counterfeit money.

Detectives took interest in Cieslak and the accused buyer's cell phones, both of which went missing following the robbery and murder.

While sitting for an interview with investigators, the alleged buyer's phone pinged back to the Riggs Avenue area in West Baltimore, which happens to be where he lives.

After reviewing the alleged buyer's call records, detectives discovered he'd been in frequent contact with a second suspect.

The two reportedly spoke on the phone for eight minutes, all the way up to when the buyer picked Cieslak up at the McDonald's.

Surveillance footage apparently shows the buyer and the two robbery suspects arriving there around the same time.

The phones of the buyer and second suspect also hit off a cell tower near the scene at the time of the robbery and murder

This prompted investigators to dig up MVA records on the Infiniti.

On June 13 detectives staked out the address where the car was registered, and saw the second suspect get behind the wheel.

After confirming who was driving the Infiniti, police honed in on the second suspect's phone contacts.

Call records show he was in frequent conversation with a man named David Lofton the night of the murder.

RELATED: Three people arrested in connection to murder of Parkville High School student

Both their phones hit off the same cell towers before and after their escape.

Lofton, in an interview with police, confessed he and the second suspect were responsible for robbing Cieslak. He stopped short, however, of admitting to pulling the trigger.

Currently Lofton is being held on first degree murder charges. Police confirmed they also arrested the alleged buyer and second suspect.

WMAR-2 News has both their names, but are withholding them until charges are officially filed.