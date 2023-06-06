Charging Docs: Randallstown man claims God told him to murder grandfather, great grandmother

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A daughter's concern for her father's safety ends in tragedy.

On Sunday night Tonya Hyman-Goins called Baltimore County Police, reporting she couldn't get in touch with her dad.

Alex Hyman, 73, was not answering his phone, and neither was Tonya's son, Kennard, who lived with him.

According to charging documents, Tonya told officers Kennard suffered from "mental issues."

When police went to check on Alex at his home on Cabot Road in Randallstown, Kennard answered the door.

He told officers Alex went for a walk. Kennard, 24, agreed to let police check inside the house to make sure.

When they did, the strong odor of bleach was detected. Blood droplets could be seen spattered throughout the home, leading to the driveway.

Outside was Alex's pickup truck which had blood smeared along the back bumper, tailgate and fenders.

Inside the bed of the truck police discovered the bodies of Alex and his 86-year-old mother, Sarah Mills, who is also Kennard's great grandmother.

Both were covered in blankets and trash bags.

During an interview with detectives, Kennard confessed to both killings.

Kennard reportedly told investigators he beat and stabbed Alex on June 3, and choked Sarah to death the next day when she came to check on her son.

He claimed to load their bodies in Alex's truck just before police arrived.

Court documents say Kennard showed no remorse for his crimes, claiming god told him to do it.

Baltimore County Police Kennard Goins



Goins is currently in custody without bail.

Online court records show Goins was convicted last June of posessing a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He was sentenced to probation before judgement.