Charging Docs: Police arrest mother who allegedly murdered 1-year-old daughter

BALTIMORE — After ruling a Baltimore baby's death a homicide, police have arrested the child's mother.

21-year-old Aurielle Montgomery was arrested for allegedly killing her 1-year-old daughter in October 2022.

Baltimore Police Department

Charging documents reveal officers responded to the 2700 block of Ellicott Driveway for reports of a child not breathing on October 4, 2022.

Montgomery told officers she hadn't heard from the baby, Nyemia Gillard, since the night before. Officers attempted to render aid, but Gillard was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigation revealed Montgomery and another person slept in the same bed as Gillard. While getting ready, a witness who will remain unnamed, noticed the baby wasn't making any noise and was sleeping in a strange position.

He tried to wake the baby, but advised she was "cold to the touch," according to charging documents.

During an autopsy, doctors were able to find several severe internal injuries, noting Gillard had been assaulted. The doctors also noted these injuries were severe enough to cause her death.

Ultimately resulting in Gillard's death being ruled a homicide.

RELATED: Homicide ruled in Baltimore baby's death

She's been hit with a slew of charges like first-degree murder, child abuse, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for June 13.