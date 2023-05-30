Charging Docs: Gunman found wandering parking lot after deadly triple shooting at Catonsville Motel 6

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Details emerged in connection to the deadly triple shooting at a Motel 6 in Catonsville early Monday morning.

It all began around 2:40am, officers were called to the motel for reports of multiple people being shot.

When they arrived they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the top of the stairwell.

One of the victims, identified as 30-year-old Javier Argueta, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

While canvassing the scene police were able to locate the suspect, 18-year-old Jose Diaz-Contrenas, walking around the parking lot of the motel.

Once positively Identified, the suspect was arrested without incident and taken to police headquarters.

According to charging documents, the suspect admitted he was in a verbal dispute with all three of the victims and during the argument he displayed a handgun and began firing at them while they were attempting to get away.

Documents also say that the suspect stated that he "could not stop" and just continued to fire.

Diaz-Contrenas is facing one count of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.