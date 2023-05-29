18-year-old in custody following triple shooting at Baltimore County hotel

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A teen is in custody following a shooting at a hotel in Catonsville early Monday morning.

Jose Diaz-Contrenas, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Baltimore County Police Department

Baltimore County officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Javier Argueta, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other men went to the hospital and they are expected to survive.

Based on investigation, this was an isolated incident.

Ryan Coleman, Randallstown NAACP President, released a statement on this shooting.

It says, “Motel 6 Catonsville has become a magnet for criminal behavior, including drug trafficking, prostitution, drug use and human trafficking. The Randallstown NAACP will be requesting Motel 6 Catonsville / G6 Hospitality enter into a memorandum of understanding with the branch and Baltimore County government so all parties could address the issue together."

He says the agreement they want calls for the use of armed guards, conduct guest background checks and ban nighttime visitors.

He goes on to say the Randallstown NAACP will also work with Rodeway Inn, Red Roof Inn, , Quality Inn in Woodlawn and the Howard Johnson in Pikesville to enter into similar agreements.