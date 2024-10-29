Charging Docs: Brewers Hill woman killed trying to prevent boyfriend from taking his own life

BALTIMORE — Detectives tie an armed standoff in Baltimore County to a murder in Baltimore City's Brewers Hill neighborhood.

Overnight Monday Baltimore Police visited an apartment at the Porter complex on Toone Street, looking to speak with 28-year-old Amy Armstrong.

Meanwhile, in the backyard of a home in Owings Mills, County officers were negotiating with her 27-year-old boyfriend, Gabriel Gomez-Fiorenza, who was carrying an AR-15 threatening to take his own life.

Initially police wanted to ask Amy what was bothering Gabriel, but she never answered the door.

After surrendering Gabriel confessed to shooting Amy inside their apartment.

That's when Baltimore City officers walked through the unlocked door of Amy and Gabriel's apartment, to find her shot to death inside the kitchen.

Police discovered a .223 caliber cartridge on the floor, indicating Amy was killed with Gabriel's AR-15.

During an interview with detectives Gabriel said he and Amy had an argument earlier in the day. It's unclear what about.

He claims to have grabbed his AR-15 with plans to end his own life inside the couple's kitchen.

Gabriel said Amy heard him racking the rifle, prompting her to come out from their bedroom and take the gun away.

As Amy struggled to pry away the weapon, Gabriel recalled keeping his finger on the trigger, which caused it to fire and strike Amy in the head and facial region.

Gabriel remembers calling Amy's name after she collapsed to the floor, but didn't call for help.

He instead got in his car and drove to his family's home in Owings Mills where he engaged in a standoff with police.

Gabriel now faces first and second degree murder charges.

BPD Gabriel Gomez-Fiorenza

Together, Gabriel and Amy operated a local bartending business called Mr. Mixology.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

