28-year-old woman shot and killed at Brewers Hill apartment building

BALTIMORE — An apartment building in Brewers Hill turned into a crime scene overnight, after a 28-year-old woman was shot and killed. Baltimore Police say they were called to "a home on the 3700 block of Toone Street" around 3:45 Monday morning. The Porter is located at that address. Details were sparse, leaving neighbors on alert.

"Well, there was a carjacking/shooting about a block away from here so my thought was, was this inside, and therefore probably someone known to the victim or was it outside, and at 4 a.m. it could've been a carjacking, it could've been anything," Brewers Hill resident Noah Rauscher said.

"I moved to this area of the city, because I know the city and I was like, it's probably safer over here," another resident, Aidan Brannigan, said.

"Any time a life is lost, it impacts the community because it draws concern," Brant Fisher, president of the Brewers Hill Community Association, said. He was told it was an incident of domestic violence.

The victim's identity has not been released, neither has any suspect information.

"At this point, at least from what details we have, no I don't think there's any threat to the community, as it's an isolated incident."

A resident of The Porter shared this message from the property management team with us.

People who live in the area say they do generally feel safe.

"It caught me by surprise. It might be the last nail in the coffin to go get the license to carry," Brannigan said, noting he had recently been thinking about getting a license, "just in case."

Baltimore Police said they expect to release more information soon. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.