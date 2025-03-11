Change of plans for Salvage museum in the works in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE — Last year Evan Woodard was getting a lot of attention while magnet fishing in the Inner Harbor because of what he was pulling out of the water.

But he says those items are nothing compared to some of the historic items he has found over the years.

In September, he officially found a place to house these artifacts; at least that was the original plan.

"We actually got to the point where it was almost ready to be open, but then, unfortunately, we just had a lot of funding issues, and grants were taking too long to come through, and I just can't continue to fit that bill for the space while I'm waiting for that money to come in, possibly if it even does," says Evan Woodard.

So, Woodard has had to change his plan and postpone a permanent museum.

For now, he is coming up with temporary alternatives.

"One of the ideas that has come up is working with a local landlord here in Fells Point. He has a couple of spaces that he is willing to let me use for a few months for free, just to show like a proof of concepts so people can still come by and see the artifacts coming in and get a feel of the space, and then hopefully we can draw more donations that way," says Woodard.

Another idea he has is to partner with local businesses in Baltimore to put some of the artifacts on display within their shops.

"So, I'm still looking for other opportunities and other businesses in the area to possibly put our museum pieces in. So if you have a space that is probably about 3x3 in your lobby of your business, let me know, please reach out to me through Instagram or through email," he says.

He says it's about more than just the artifacts themselves; it's about the rich Baltimore history attached to each item, and as a historian, he takes pride in sharing that history with others.

Woodard is also proud of the success of his magnetic fishing adventures. He says because it grew increasingly popular, people who joined in have been able to help clean up Baltimore's harbors.

"We're actually seeing a real impact on our work because we're not finding a lot of stuff anymore; it's really getting cleaned up out there, and I'm really happy for that," says Woodard.

Evan Woodard is still deciding on a temporary solution, but he says he isn't giving up on creating a permanent home for these unique pieces of history.

