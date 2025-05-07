Chain reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-70 leaves man dead in Howard County

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A Texas truck driver is dead following a chain reaction crash in Howard County Wednesday morning.

It happened on eastbound I-70, just west of Maryland route 32.

That's where 38-year-old Joshua Donta Wilson's Mack truck struck the back of another tractor-trailer. He died on scene.

The second tractor-trailer then collided with a Freightliner traveling in front of them.

Wooden roof trusses aboard the Freightliner, scattered throughout the eastbound side of the roadway.

Eastbound lanes were closed approximately eight hours after the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.