Tractor-trailer crash closes I-70 East between MD-97 and MD-32

Kristy Breslin
BALTIMORE — Eastbound I-70 is closed in Howard County between MD-97 and MD-32 due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

Roof trusses are scattered on the road and a Maryland State Police helicopter is currently landing on I-70.

Traffic is being detoured to MD-97 to MD-144 and back to MD-32 to Eastbound I-70.

Delays remain, avoid the area or you can take Baltimore National Pike as your alternate.

