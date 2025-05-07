Tractor-trailer crash closes I-70 East between MD-97 and MD-32

BALTIMORE — Eastbound I-70 is closed in Howard County between MD-97 and MD-32 due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers and another vehicle.

Roof trusses are scattered on the road and a Maryland State Police helicopter is currently landing on I-70.

UPDATE-I-70 remains closed in the EB direction between MD-97 and MD-32 due to a crash involving 2 tractor trailers . Debris is scattered on the road and a medivac is currently landing @wmar2news pic.twitter.com/xyYgnrwHYy — Kristy Breslin WMAR Traffic (@KristyBreslin) May 7, 2025

Traffic is being detoured to MD-97 to MD-144 and back to MD-32 to Eastbound I-70.

Delays remain, avoid the area or you can take Baltimore National Pike as your alternate.

