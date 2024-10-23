Celebrate Public Radio Music Day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — You can celebrate local music and local radio for free on Wednesday; WTMD radio is presenting a concert and interview with up-and-coming artist Bartees Strange.

Doors open at 4:30pm at Zen West on York Road, and the show begins at 5pm. You can get free tickets here.

"Lifting up Baltimore's artists is so important to us," said Megan Byrd, the station's midday host and marketing manager, "We have a great, rich music scene here."

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration of public radio, and the work it does for local music in its communities.

"At our station, at WTMD, we support local Baltimore artists. You won't hear that anywhere else on the radio dial," Byrd added.

Strange lives in Baltimore and has toured with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and The National.

"And [Strange] is really up and rising," Byrd continued. "He's actually done a lot of work with this great producer, Jack Antonoff, who people may know from Taylor Swift records. So he was so kind to come out here and play a set for us, talk about his music, and we're inviting the public to come out and celebrate public radio day with us as well."

About 100 other music stations across the country are recognizing Public Radio Music Day.

"We're all local. There are no AI DJs, it is not programmed by a computer. It's programmed by local folks who live and love this community, and we love to share the music that we've fallen in love with," Byrd told WMAR.