Celebrate Christmas in July with Good Morning Maryland and Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

BALTIMORE, MD — It may not feel like Christmas outside, but the Good Morning Maryland team is feeling jolly and teaming up with Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital for their Christmas in July.

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital is collecting new toys for children at the hospital.

If you are able to help here's the wish list.

Donations are welcome any day of the week. Drop-off bins are inside the Eliasberg Main Entrance by the security desk. Check in with security and complete the donation drop-off form.

Or there are 2 events you can join in on.

July 24, Christmas in July Eve, join MWPH at a happy hour at Mt. Washington Tavern Sky Bar. The event is from 5-7pm and you can drop off a new toy.

Or you can drop off your donation at MWPH's main campus on July 25th from 8-10am. The hospital is located at 1708 W. Rogers Avenue, Baltimore 21209.

Members of the Good Morning Maryland team will be there, along with Santa.

Because of infection prevention policies, they are asking for new toys only.

If you can't make it to the hospital or the local events check out their Amazon wishlist.

