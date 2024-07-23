Cecil County girl awarded the Master Angler Milestone

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A young girl makes history in the world of fishing.

“Really proved the point that girls can fish," said Lucy Moore, who was awarded the Master Angler Milestone.

For 12-year-old Lucy Moore, getting awarded the Master Angler Milestone was a goal that started by mistake.

"Well it started when I caught like front citations by accident and that was the Blue Gill, White Perch and the Chain Pickerel," said Moore.

She got certificates from Maryland DNR. Already meeting certain specifications for three of the fish, it raised the perfect question.

"I was like how many fish does it take for you to like get to the end of this? I asked my dad and he was like, well it takes ten. I said why don't we do it,” said Moore.

Moore started fishing when she was two.

"I love the water just attached to it feels almost like it’s a part of me,” said Moore.

Catching fish all over the state. She's the youngest and the first female to get to this level under the FishMaryland program and it only took a year.

"To put it in perspective we've had 12 anglers, only 12 anglers get the Masters Anglers award since 2019 when since the program started,” said Erik Zlokovitz, who is with the Maryland DNR Fisheries Outreach.

Zlokovitz said the Master Award is equivalent to a black belt in Karate. It's the highest award in the FishMaryland program.

"She accomplished this award by catching 10 different species of fish all of trophy size and they can be from anywhere in the state," said Zlokovitz.

Salt water, fresh water, the bay or the ocean, he said the catch is based on length and it has to be a photo documented.

Under the FishMaryland program, participants can get a Single Species award, Angler award or the top ---a Master award.

“It's just to sort of let families, friends get together in the outdoors all over the state and explore all these different fish species and different opportunities for fishing in Maryland,” said Zlokovitz.

There's no time frame on the catch as long as it's 2019 to present day.

When Moore was asked what's next, she said, "Either becoming a Marine Biologist or catching a state record, whichever one comes first.”