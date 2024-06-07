Catonsville funeral home pokes fun at July 4 "chair tradition"

CATONSVILLE, Md. — In Catonsville, Frederick Road becomes prime real estate during the annual 4th of July parade.

That means chairs start lining the sidewalks sometimes weeks ahead of the parade.

The parade is such a big deal that one business put out a chair over a month early - even though they're not even on the parade route!

Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke set out their own chair, labeled: "Reserved - 4th of July Parade."

Submitted photo Candle Light Funeral Home sets out July 4 chair



General manager Patrik Fleming set the chair out May 30.

He said:

Typically, this time of year, going into a couple weeks, we'll start seeing chairs and desks and other things roped off where people are reserving their front-row seats for the parade, so as a way of kind of poking fun at that and starting that spirit early, we thought it would be great for us to put a chair early and say, 'Hey, we're reserved, ready for the 4th of July.

Fleming said Candle Light has gotten reactions from a lot of people who noticed the chair. He said they laughed at it, and said it reminded them to get their chairs out.

Although they're several blocks from the parade route, paradegoers are invited to use the Candlelight parking lot so they can walk to the popular event.

