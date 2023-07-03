Catonsville residents prepare for 77th annual Independence Day Parade

CATONSVILLE, Md. — From folding chairs to benches, lounge chairs to stadium seating, Catonsville residents are getting ready for a beloved community event.

Jerry Arnold has seen the parade every year since he was seven-years-old.

"Oh it's fantastic. I've been seeing this since I was a little kid. And to me, I think it's the best parade I've ever seen. Only time you see booing is when you see politicians walking through, if they don't like them," Arnold said.

He and his wife marked their spot with tape to ensure a prime view for themselves and their grandchildren.

"It's an awesome time, this community is the best around," said Mike Kulnich.

Another native of the Catonsville community, Debbie Welsh, owner of Write On has been a purveyor of patriotic spirit for thirteen years and is getting ready for a blowout.

"It's like Christmas Eve here on Frederick Road," Debbie said. "It's a great community, it's a little bit of everything."

We found residents here are creative, putting some spirit into their reservations. Everywhere the red, white and blue, with glitz and sense of humor.

"The good thing is you can walk up and down the whole parade route, you're going to run into all sorts of people that you've known for years. I run into people I haven't seen for fifteen years, it's just a good homecoming for everybody," Kulnich said.

The 77th annual parade starts at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The fire works are at 9:15 p.m. at Catonsville High School.