Catonsville community gathers for 78th Independence Day Parade

CATONSVILLE, Md. — For the 78th time, the Independence Day parade flooded the streets of Catonsville, a tight-knit community described as friendly and peaceful.

On Thursday, hundreds of people came out to celebrate a day of freedom, food and festivities.

"It's a very nice parade. The best one around," says Kora White, who has attended the parade for over 50 years.

The excitement of attending the parade radiates well in advance of the day. It's is a well known fact, if you want to grab a good seat at the parade, you'll need to secure your spot weeks before the 4th.

This parade comes with a lot of pride. Not just for the people sitting back watching, but also the participants like Len Busso and his Old Glory Harley Davidson group, who is tasked with leading the parade for the 8th straight year.

"It wouldn't make any difference if it's 95 degrees and sunny or 40 degress and rainy. We will be out there with the honor of starting off the parade. There's a couple of veterans along the route that I want to stop and shake hands with," says Busso.

He and many others in Catonsville couldn't ask for a better place to celebrate the 4th of July!

"Catonsville is a down to earth community. It is not stuck up rich. These are people that work for a living and the veterans that are out here, there's plenty of them out here. I've been a participant in other things in Catonsville and I really love this community," says Busso.