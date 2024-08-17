Catonsville community banding together for Towson student in need of kidney

CATONSVILLE, Md. — This weekend, folks in Catonsville are gearing up to help a Towson student in need of a kidney, in a way befitting for Music City, Maryland.

On Sunday afternoon, Bill's Music House is inviting the community to a Sunday festival to raise awareness and money for medical expenses, with the hopes of finding a potential donor.

The festival goes from 2pm-8pm, and features live music, vendors and raffle prizes. The rain date is next Sunday, the 25th.

On Friday, WMAR learned about Jordan's Journey.

"When I was four," Jordan Robertson told WMAR's Jack Watson, "I was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor, a form of kidney cancer. And one of my kidneys was removed. That later led to kidney disease, which I have now."

Robertson goes to dialysis three times a week, and is on the transplant list, in search of a live donor.

Enter Brian Higgins, and the folks at Bill's Music House, right across the street from Jennings Cafe, where Robertson works.

"A kidney transplant kept my father alive for 31 more years," Higgins said, "So when Bill's Music heard about it, it's something we wanted to be involved."

In the back lot of the music store, a festival: 'Tunes for a Transplant,' fliers in the store read.

"It just started coming together, and it's really kind of blown up," Higgins added. "The community has taken to it, as usual, and been incredibly supportive. We think we're going to have a big crowd."

Most of all, the 'Jordan's Journey' raises the public consciousness, raises money for medical expenses, and hopes to find Jordan a donor.

"I've been telling everyone," Robertson continued, "it feels like a big birthday party, everyone supporting me. It feels good to raise awareness about kidney disease. Not a lot of people know about it. So it feels good to bring awareness to the topic."

The event also includes a dunk tank. One of the guests: longtime WMAR anchor Jamie Costello.

"We like to give back to Catonsville as much as we possibly can," Higgins continued. "Jordan's absolutely worth it. She's a wonderful gal, has had some rough going, and we're hoping to help her out. So it warms your heart."