Catholic High School changes name of auditorium following Archdiocese report

BALTIMORE — The auditorium at Catholic High School of Baltimore is being renamed.

Its longtime namesake, Sister Francis Marie Yocum, was listed in the Attorney General's investigative report on child sex abuse within the Archdiocese.

Back in 2012 a 75-year-old woman claimed Yocum sexually abused her while attending private music lessons in 1954.

Yocum, who originally was a nun at the Sisters of Saint Francis in Philadelphia, later became a music teacher at Catholic High School of Baltimore.

She would go on to write the school's song while also leading their glee club and a cappella choir.

Prior to the report's release, Yocum was not mentioned in any "credibly accused" lists publicly released by the Archdiocese.

MORE: Investigative report uncovers decades of sexual abuse within Archdiocese of Baltimore

