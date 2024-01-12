Casino money to help flooded businesses in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The flood waters are gone, but Ryan Lamy is still reeling from damage inside Pip’s Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis.

Pip’s is one of 17 businesses flooded during Tuesday’s storm that have been temporarily condemned.

Jeff Hager

“It’s a lot to deal with,” said Lamy, “It’s our entire lives and I speak on behalf of everyone here on Dock Street and the downtown area.”

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley has now signed a State of Emergency for the city, which will trigger grant money for businesses impacted by the floods.

Starting next Tuesday, businesses can apply for some of the money, which comes from Anne Arundel County’s cut of the video lottery terminal or slot machine revenue at Maryland Live Casino.

“We will offer up to $50,000 for businesses that have damage due to flooding so it can be used for things like equipment, property damage and some income loss,” said Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Amy Gowan.

This spring, work is scheduled to begin on a multi-million dollar project, which includes raising the Annapolis Dock and buffering businesses from future flooding, but that will take a few years to complete.

For now, the focus is on helping those left vulnerable to mother nature.

“We cannot hold back the tide, but we can be more responsive to our neighbors on their worst days,” said Sen. Sarah Elfreth.