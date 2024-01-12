Annapolis declares state of emergency following historic flooding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis has declared a state of emergency following historic flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The move by Mayor Gavin Buckley allows small businesses and non-profits damaged or impacted by the storm to receive special disaster grants of up to $50,000.

According to Buckley, the storm surge brought a high water mark that was 5.1 feet above normal which makes it the third worst flooding event in Annapolis history.

Grant funds can be used towards expenses such as property repairs, equipment or inventory replacement, and loss of income due to forced closures.

They cannot be used for expenses already reimbursed by insurance or other relief programs.

“This week’s flooding is a big story because of how high the water got during this historic event,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “But after the news crews leave, people don’t see how those floodwaters impact businesses, especially small businesses. Floodwaters are extremely damaging and can include fuel, debris, and even raw sewage. Floodwaters can seriously damage infrastructure. It is costly to recover from a storm like this and we are grateful to county and state officials for helping Maryland’s capital city get local, small businesses back on their feet as quickly as possible.”

To apply for a grant businesses will be required to submit the following:



An application

a copy of 2022 business tax returns, schedule C or 990

a statement listing all damages, including details of the loss of income

Picture and/or videos of the damage

a budget detailing the use of grant proceeds

Paid invoices and canceled checks for purchases made

a completed W-9 form

All applicants also have to be available for a site visit to review damages to the property or business. Receipts for proof of purchase should also be kept.

Applications will be accepted beginning January 16.

For more information about the program or to access the application, visit here.

