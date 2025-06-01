Gunfire breaks out at Queen Anne's County house party leaving one person dead, two others hospitalized

CENTREVILLE, Md. — Gunfire breaks out at a house party in Queen Anne's County, leaving one person dead and two others hospitalized.

It happened overnight June 1, in the 1500 block of Centreville Road.

Arriving Sheriff's deputies discovered three victims, one who died on scene.

Based off witness interviews, investigators believe the suspect(s) were present at the party prior to opening fire.

So far detectives have no motive in the case.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim whose life was tragically taken, as well as with those who were injured,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. “This kind of violence has no place in our community. We are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible."

Anyone with information can email tips to Sheriff-Info@qac.org or by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 410-758-6666.

