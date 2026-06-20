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Case of measles confirmed in Maryland resident following international travel

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WRTV
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Posted

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health reported a case of measles in a Maryland resident who recently traveled outside the U.S.

Marylanders are urged to check exposure times, monitor symptoms and ensure their vaccination status is current.

The Department says anyone who visited the following locations during any of the listed dates and hours may have been exposed:

  • Dulles International Airport (IAD): in Concourse C international arriving corridors; on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB); and in the baggage claim area on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 6 - 11 a.m.
  • Mary’s Center Adams Morgan Clinic (2333 Ontario Rd. NW, Washington D.C.) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 from 4 - 8:30 p.m.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit; runny nose; cough; and red, watery eyes.

A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

This is the fourth case in Maryland in 2026.

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