Case dropped against man who allegedly shot squeegee workers for scamming mother

BALTIMORE — Baltimore prosecutors have dropped the case against Zhamiel Dixon, 26, after he allegedly shot at squeegee workers that stole money from his mother's Cash App.

The State's Attorney's Office sent this message to WMAR-2 News:

Our prosecutor exhausted all avenues to locate the only witness physically able to testify in court. Without that witness, we could not move forward with the case.

Dixon was hit with numerous charges like first-degree assault and two count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to charging documents the incident happened on May 19, 2022, and Dixon approached a group of squeegee workers in his pickup truck at the intersection of Moravia Road and Sinclair Lane.

He offered them some money to help him move some items.

After they arrived to the location, he began asking about his mother.

"Who did this to my mom, who took the money the other day," Dixon asked.

Then, Dixon allegedly pulled out a gun and started firing at the squeegee workers.

Two of the three were hit and one was left in critical condition as a result.

Police later learned, a day earlier, Dixon's mother was approached by a group of squeegee workers on Hillen Road at a red light.

The group asked her for money and she told them she didn't have any case.

Police say the suspects requested Cash App as means of payment and in turn, transferred a total of $2,200 to their accounts.

Baltimore has since enforced "Disallowed Zones," where approaching drivers is banned at six intersections.

A squeegee worker caught working in one of those areas will get two warnings, before being issued a ticket.