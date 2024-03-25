CASA of Cecil County holds vigil for Kyleigh Treadway

ELKTON, Md. — Purple and Pink butterfly balloons decorate the outside of the court appointed special advocates, or CASA building.

They represent the two things 10 year old Kyleigh Treadway loved, butterflies and the color purple.

CASA put together a vigil to honor Kyleigh, just days after her mother was arrested in connection to her death.

“It's heartbreaking to be here, I don’t think that there was anything else that it could’ve been or should have been our hearts should break when these kinds of things happen and I think that's what the atmosphere here was today. but we came together as a community and I think that is important to recognize," says Sydney Comitc.

Friday, investigators shared new information about the living conditions Kyleigh and her family were in inside the home.

Five days before the fire, animal services took 14 dogs and four cats from the home 10 of them showing signs of abuse or neglect.

According to her teachers, Kyleigh showed similar signs, signs which some say could have saved her life.

“But her story was told, and it’s important now that it’s been told for us as a community to take a stand and make sure no other child suffers the way that she did," says Tamara Johnson.

Beth Edwards, who is a friend of the moats family says she is grateful to CASA for having the vigil honoring the 10-year-old's life.

“It was so special to be here and to know that this organization that didn’t even know her, that didn’t know a thing about her, hosted this and went through so much trouble to make it so personal for her," says Beth.

Beth says she was surprised when she heard about the arrests, but says both Theresa Moats, Kyleigh’s mother and Theresa’s boyfriend Kevin Summerfield, loved Kyleigh and were devastated after loosing her.

“Kyleigh was failed, at the same time she wasn’t unloved and I think that's really important to know everything is not black and white," says Beth Edwards.

According to police, an autopsy revealed Kyleigh’s cause of death was from smoke inhalation and burns covering much of her body.

A hearing for Theresa, Kyleigh’s mother is set for April 10th at 1pm.