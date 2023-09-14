Carroll County parents debate potential book ban at school board meeting

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll County Public Schools are looking into more than 50 books that some parents say are inappropriate due to the explicit sexual nature of the writing.

Kit Hart, with Moms for Liberty, a conservative political organization, says there is no reason students should have access to books containing such graphic details.

"I honestly don't think that most people know what they are fighting for. I think it is very interesting how not one of our detractors has opened up a book and read the passages that we have identified as problematic; it's almost indefensible. They are defending the idea of censorship, and that is it; they are not defending the actual content of these books," Hart said.

Other parents say they trust school librarians and staff to approve books based on the system the school board has in place.

"I just am blown away that in 2023 we are dealing with book banning, you know, taking books out of the hands of kids because a small minority of parents are just very vocal," Lili Taylor said.

The public has the right to appeal books they believe are questionable, and on Wednesday the Carroll County Board of Education allowed people from both sides of the issue to make public comments at the board meeting.

"Each parent has submitted a request for reconsideration of book titles that are on the shelves this is in no way book banning; there is no censorship going on here. There is parents that are concerned that there are sexually explicit material on the book shelves, and it's not the job of the teacher or the librarian to introduce their children to this sexually explicit material," Rich Collins, a Carroll County resident, said.

Ultimately, the superintendent and the school board will have the final say.

Click here to view the list of books under review by the board.

