Carroll County neighbors upset over plans for new storage facility

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Plans to build a new storage facility in Eldersburg on the southeast side of Liberty Road and Carroll Highlands Road are striking a nerve with neighbors there.

Neighbors got a chance to speak their minds about it at a community meeting Tuesday night.

Residents raised concerns, ranging from proximity to their neighborhood, to traffic, to the value of their homes.

A developer’s spokesperson was also on-hand to answer questions.

"It’s a very quiet street, a very quiet neighborhood, a whole bunch of kids," said Alecia Drenckhahn, a neighbor.

It has been less than a year since Drenkhahn moved into the neighborhood.

"This will actually be overlooking my house," Drenckhahn added. "My daughter’s room is in the back of the house, so if you stand at one of the windows in the storage facility, you’ll be able to look directly into her bedroom. And that’s obviously, understandably, a problem for me.”

Dozens showed up at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center with strong words against the development.

"We believe we are taking in some of those concerns to make our plan," said Mike Castellitto, who attended representing the developer and answering questions.

Castellitto says they’ve worked with the county for 10 months - and kept their venture within the county’s requirements.

"This is going to be my backyard," said Dawn Meade, a neighbor. "I am never going to see the North Star again, because it’s going to block that from the view."

As of Tuesday night, an online petition had over 1,600 signatures opposing the development.