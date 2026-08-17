Carroll County ironworker wins $1 million after lottery machine jams

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A Carroll County man who has worked as an ironworker for five decades can now call himself a millionaire.

After stopping at the Sheetz in the 3200 block of Main Street, he bought a $20 100X Cash scratch-off ticket from the vending machine, but the machine was jammed.

He got help retrieving his ticket and discovered that he had bought the very last one in the machine.

Once he scanned the ticket, he received a message telling him to "Go to Lottery," meaning he had won some sort of prize.

After scratching off the 100X symbol, he thought he had won $10,000, but then the math started adding up.

"The math in my head clicked right away," he said. "It's a million dollars."

Still in disbelief, he scanned the ticket using the My Lottery Rewards app and then had it scanned at the store's counter, confirming he had indeed won $1 million.

The first thing he did was show his wife, who was initially unimpressed because she didn't know how much he had won. That's when she grabbed the calculator, confirming it for herself.

So far, the winner hasn't made any concrete plans for the winnings, but he said he has a few ideas, including supporting his grandchildren through college and making improvements to his home.

For now, it's a wait-and-see approach.

"We ain't counting our chickens until they hatch," he said. "Not until we cash it."