Carroll County Boys and Girls Cub gets $100,000 grant to help improve technology

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Investing in our children's future is costly but worth every penny.

Young people in Carroll County have a chance to stay up to date with the latest technology.

It's thanks to a $100,000 grant to the Boys and Girls Club to help improve technology.

They are only one of three Boys and Girls Clubs in the entire country getting this donation.

"This is the way we are going. There's no changing it. There's no stopping it. It's either adapt or get left behind," says Chandice Hood, a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club in Carroll County.

She's been volunteering her time here for the last three years.

Her role is advocating for young people and their struggles. Her point of focus is technology.

"We have so many adults that don't quite understand. That's the way we are moving my focus is that we are moving in the right direction but positively," says Hood.

Thanks to Bridgestone, the Boys and Girls Club got improvements in the form of 30 new computers and laptops, a radio station, and VR headsets which can help with career workforce development.

"We use VR headsets, and we have very few, but I had the opportunity to use them and go through different careers virtually and find which ones suited me and which ones I was interested in. I think, as we get to a newer generation, that's going to be crucial. Being able to actually know and try careers instead of just jumping into it hoping that you like it," says Hood.

President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club Sean Davis values education and technology. He says it's the key to unlocking children's potential.

"I think it's going to make the kids feel really great. We value our partnership, we realize Bridgestone does a lot of repeat good things across the country for Boys and Girls Clubs and other organizations. We're just extremely humbled they chose us," says Davis.