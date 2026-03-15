Car lands in doggy swimming pool after crashing through K9 Aquatic Center

POTOMAC, Md. — A Maryland business is undergoing repairs after a car crashed through their building last week.

It happened Thursday evening on Travilah Road in Potomac.

Somehow a vehicle drove into the K9 Aquatic and Wellness Center, landing in their doggy swimming pool.

Luckily no one inside was injured, however according to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, the driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

(~515p) Potomac Oak Center, Travilah Rd & Glen Rd, collision, single vehicle into bldg, (& into indoor K9 swimming pool) https://t.co/A6jMVgansz pic.twitter.com/QSoyEk7v7x — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 12, 2026

As for damage to the Aquatic Center, their pool will be closed for a bit until fixed.

"The pools are closed briefly while we make repairs from the damage and restore the pool water to allow your dogs to safely swim," the Aquatic Center said Saturday on Facebook. "We appreciate your patience and hope to have your pups back in the water as soon as possible."