Canton restaurant promotes positivity after dealing with hateful incidents and vandalism

CANTON, Md — This week is the beginning of Pride Month, and many people and businesses are taking part in the festivities.

One business in Canton has already faced hatred from people in the community.

Someone vandalized the front of the business and tore down pride flags.

June 1st was the 13th anniversary for the Of Love and Regret Restaurant and also the first day of Pride Month.

It is also the time when the restaurant kicks off its annual campaign to earn money to support the non-profit Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention among LGBTQIA+ youth.

Ellie Skinner, co-owner of OLAR, says someone wrote 'white power' in chalk in front of the restaurant, and in another incident, someone ripped out pride flags, throwing them on the ground.

“It was a couple incidents of expression against the LGBTQ community and diverse people in general," she says.

Skinner says she posted a video to social media to share with the community how the owners felt about the incidents.

“We just wanted to communicate that we have a zero tolerance policy for it.”

The video caught the eye of the Canton Community Association.

The association sent out a letter of support for the restaurant, condemning the incident.

Skinner says the support they have received since the incident makes her proud to be a part of the Canton community.

“For so many people, specifically the Canton Association, Zeke Cohen‘s office, the neighborhood in general, so many people have reached out with love to reassure us that we are loved, and they’re here for us just as we’ve always been here for them," says Ellie Skinner.

The restaurant is still planning and preparing for events for Pride Month, including a Pride brunch set for June 23rd.